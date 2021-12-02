B3 releases the first preview of the Ibovespa B3 portfolio By Investing.com



Investing.com – B3 announced this Wednesday (1) the new B3 portfolio, with entry by Porto Seguro (SA:) ON and Positivo Tec ON.

The portfolio will be in effect from January 3, 2022 to April 29, 2022, based on the close of trading on November 30, 2021. In total, there are 93 assets from 89 companies.

Greater composition

The five assets that had the greatest weight in the composition of the index were: Vale ON (SA:) (14.829%), Petrobras PN (SA:) (6.742%), Itaú Unibanco (SA:) PN (5.363%), Bradesco ( SA:) PN (4.686%) and Petrobras ON (SA:) (4.059%).

B3 regularly releases three previews of the new composition of the indices: the 1st preview, in the first trading session of the last month of the current portfolio; the 2nd preview, on the trading session following the 15th of the last month of validity of the portfolio in force, and the 3rd preview, on the penultimate trading session of the validity of the portfolio in force.

listed shares

Alpargatas SA (SA:)

Ambev (SA:)

American (SA:)

Sendas Distribuidora SA (Assaí) (SA:)

Blue PN (SA:)

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (SA:)

Inter Unit Bank (SA:)

Inter PN Bank (SA:)

Pan Bank (SA:)

BB Seguridade Participacoes (SA:)

BR Malls Participacoes (SA:)

Banco Bradesco PN (SA:)

Bradesco Bank (SA:)

Bradespar (SA:)

Banco do Brasil SA (SA:)

Braskem (SA:)

BRF (SA:)

Banco BTG Pactual (SA:)

SA wholesale (SA:)

CCR SA (SA:)

Cemig (SA:)

Cielo SA (SA:)

Cogna (SA:)

Copel (SA:)

COSAN (SA:)

CPFL (SA:)

CVC (SA:)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (SA:)

Dexco SA (SA:)

Ecoroads (SA:)

Eletrobras (SA:)

Eletrobras PN (SA:)

Embraer (SA:)

Edp Energias do Brasil (SA:)

Energisa (SA:)

Eneva (SA:)

Engie Brasil Energia (SA:)

Equatorial Energia SA (SA:)

Eztec (SA:)

Fleury SA (SA:)

Gerdau (SA:)

Metallurgy Gerdau PN (SA:)

PN Goal (SA:)

Natura & Co (SA:)

Soma Fashion Group (SA:)

Hapvida (SA:)

Hypera (SA:)

Iguatemi Unit (SA:)

Notre Dame Intermedica (SA:)

IRB Brasil Resseguros (SA:)

Itausa – Itau Investments (SA:)

Itaú Unibanco Banco Holding (SA:)

JBS (SA:)

JHSF (SA:)

Klabin Unit (SA:)

Find (SA:)

Locamerica (SA:)

Locaweb (SA:)

Lojas Americanas (SA:)

Renner Stores (SA:)

Magazine Luiza (SA:)

Marfrig (SA:)

Méliuz (SA:)

Minerva (SA:)

MRV (SA:)

Multiplan (SA:)

Sugar Loaf (SA:)

Petrobras PN (SA:)

Petrobras (SA:)

Petro Rio (SA:)

Petz (SA:)

Porto Seguro SA (SA:)

Positive (SA:)

Qualicorp (SA:)

Ray Drogasil (SA:)

Rede D’Or São Luiz SA (SA:)

Toward (SA:).

Sabesp (SA:)

Santander Bank Unit (SA:)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SA:)

South America SA (SA:)

Suzano (SA:)

Taesa (SA:)

Telefonica Brasil SA (SA:)

TIM (SA:)

Totvs (SA:)

Ultrapar Participações (SA:)

USIMINAS (SA:)

Valley (SA:)

Via (SA:)

Vibra Energy (SA:)

Weg (SA:)

Yduqs (SA:)