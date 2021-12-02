Baby visits Roni in jail and is attacked by her brother · TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will be chased away by Roni (Felipe Abib) from jail in The More Life, The Better!. The visit of the former star to his brother in the prison, where he has been for a few years, will not be well accepted by the youngest, who will go after him and attack him on the Globo telenovela.

In the chapter this Wednesday (1st), the football player will go with Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) to the prison where the boy is. “Give me a hug, my brother!”, Neném will say, with open arms, when she sees the youngest.

“Who told you to come here? Who said I want to see you?”, Roni will react, pushing the ace. Nedda will not be able to stand to see her two beloved children at odds and will have a malaise.

Later on, the inmate will form an alliance with Cora (Valentina Bandeira), Flávia’s enemy (Valentina Herszage). They will be true kindred spirits, and Roni will see in the new partner a chance to pick on her brother’s life.

At the same time, Neném will ally with Flávia, who will be arrested for stealing the dollars and will still have to put up with Cora’s threats. Therefore, she will beg for help from the athlete, who will commit to saving her.

He will arrange for Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to hire a lawyer to release Flávia. To top it off, when she gets out of jail, Cora’s enemy will live in Neném’s house.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

