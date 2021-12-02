Bad mood with PEC of Precatório and global uncertainties bring down Ibovespa By Estadão Content



If in the morning it seemed to have left yesterday’s debacle behind, in the afternoon the index succumbed to pessimism, especially with the changes in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório. Unlike yesterday when it only flirted with 100 thousand points, today the index closed quoted at 100,774.57 points, a drop of 1.12% and the lowest level since November 5, 2020. In addition to the uncertainties of the last days regarding when the PEC will be voted on in the Senate plenary and if there is the necessary quorum, the intention of the senators to already address a new change in the spending ceiling for 2026 weighed on the assets. The perception, say strategists heard by Broadcast, is that this it would seal the end of the fiscal anchor.

“Despite the changes, the ceiling is still alive. On the day we thought the PEC was going to pass, in the 45th of the second half, (Senator and PEC rapporteur, Fernando) Bezerra says that perhaps he will put in a mechanism to pierce the ceiling in 5 years. It’s almost like saying, in practice, that the ceiling is being removed,” said Rodrigo Natali, strategist at Inversa.

Not even the intention brought by the rapporteur, in the middle of the afternoon, to vote the proposal today in the Senate was enough to encourage investors. Near the end of the trading session, the signs were reversed, however, and the text analysis should only take place tomorrow. The approval of the PEC, despite the fiscal deterioration caused by the change that the text brings in the spending ceiling, is seen as one of the main domestic uncertainties. That’s because, every day it sits in Congress, the matter is subject to more changes and further deterioration. “The PEC is still a monster under the bed. Each day that the text undergoes another challenge, this uncertainty improves. With each new noise, it gets a little worse”, pointed out Antonio Carlos Pedrolin, leader of the variable income table at Blue3 .

The bad mood was heightened in the late afternoon after the confirmation of the first case of the omicron variant of covid-19 in the United States to bring down global assets. In New York, stock exchanges returned the recovery from the beginning of trading and ended the day in negative terms. As a result, the Ibovespa melted even further until reaching the day’s low, at 110,726.95 points (-1.17%). Far from the maximum, in the morning, at 104,086.68 (+2.13%).

Pedrolin emphasizes that the news has not provided room for optimism and inspires the caution that won the fight in the market today. In addition to the doubts regarding the PEC in the domestic scenario, the omicron variant raises uncertainties regarding the possibility of new lockdowns and possible impacts on global growth and emerging markets still digest the prospect of a faster withdrawal of US stimulus (tapering) than the foreseen. Faster tapering implies a rise earlier than estimated by the US and a flight of natural capital from emerging countries to lower risk assets.

“You see the PEC, the doubt around it. See with anticipation of the tapering. All of this brings a little more caution. We woke up positive, with a hangover from yesterday, which is natural for a repurchase movement, but as long as the floor goes on and doubts arise, there is a natural adjustment of the positions”, pointed out the variable income leader at Blue3.

The domestic bad mood, however, was not enough to remove the positive signal from Petrobras shares (SA:), which have risen since the morning, despite the rally having lost much force after the turnaround in prices in the late afternoon, which started to fall after the news of the confirmation of the first case of the omicron variant in the USA.

The same happened with the petrochemical company Braskem (SA:), which sustained the highest increase in the index, of more than 5%. Despite the caution with the new strain, the perception is that a possible pause in the production increase of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) and the lack of progress in the negotiations on the nuclear agreement with Iran should reduce the impact of the variant in business.

At the other end, retail continues to suffer from the perfect storm that has formed in the sector: a combination of high interest rates, unemployment and high indebtedness. In addition, Natali, from Inversa, points out that a series of withdrawals from large multimarket and stock exchange funds in recent weeks, driven by a migration of investors from variable income to interest, helps to bring down the sector’s shares. Highlight for Magazine Luiza (SA:), which led the declines in trading today, with a drop of 11.7%.