Bahia x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Bahia and Atlético-MG face off this Thursday, at 6 pm (Brasilia time). On one side, the Tricolor struggling to get out of the relegation zone. On the other, Galo needs to win to confirm the Brazilian title. The match corresponds to a 32nd round late game. O ge tracks all the details in real time.

Bahia arrives for the game at a delicate moment in the table. With only one victory in the last five games, the team is in the relegation zone and needs to win to stay alive in the fight to remain in Serie A. The squad appears in 17th position, with 40 points, two less than Athletico-PR , first team out of the Z-4.

Atlético-MG has the first chance to be champion depending only on themselves. On Tuesday, they could have raised the cup “from the sofa”, but Flamengo did not stumble against Ceará. This Thursday, Galo depends on a victory to confirm the conquest of the bi-championship. The team led by Cuca has 78 points, eight more than the rival from Rio. Only in the return were 36 points gained, equaling 2020, when Alvinegro had its best campaign in the second half of the tournament with 20 teams.

Streaming: O Premiere shows the match for all of Brazil, with narration by Luiz Carlos Junior, PVC and Graphite. THE TV Bahia transmits to the state of Bahia with narration of Thiago Mastroianni and comments from Gustavo Castellucci. TV Globo transmits to Minas, with Rogério Corrêa, Bob Faria, Henrique Fernandes and Fábio Júnior. O ge follow all the details in real time with exclusive videos.

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Coach Guto Ferreira will not have left-back Juninho Capixaba, who was sent off against Atlético-GO. The tendency is for Rossi to assume the position of the player, who had been playing in the offensive sector; in defense, Luiz Otávio, who recovered from stitches he took to the head after suffering a shock, may return. The rest of the team must have the base that was being used.

Probable team: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Rossi, Raí and Gilberto.

Hanging: Conti, Daniel, Danilo Fernandes, Lucas Araújo, Lucas Mugni, Ramirez, Rodallega and Rodriguinho.

Who is out: Juninho Capixaba (suspended); Jonah (injury); Isnaldo, Matheus Teixeira and Marcelo Cirino (transition).

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

The starting lineup will have three changes. Allan, Jair and Diego Costa were suspended from the trip to Salvador. Two substitutes are certain: Tchê Tchê and Nacho Fernández. The doubt is between Eduardo Vargas and Alan Franco. If the option is for the Chilean, Zaracho will back off a little, playing closer to Tchê Tchê. If Franco is chosen, Hulk will return to play in shirt 9 function, with Zaracho on the right of the offensive sector.

Likely team: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Keno, Hulk and Vargas (Alan Franco)

Hanging: Cuca, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Hulk and Mariano

Who is out: Reverse (injured); Allan, Jair and Diego Costa (suspended); Savarino and Dylan (reasons not informed by the club)

