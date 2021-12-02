Bahia x Atlético-MG: where to watch, likely teams and absences from the match valid for Brasileirão

Will it go now? Atlético-MG has one more chance to win the Brasileirão title in advance this Thursday, at 6 pm, in Salvador, against Bahia, in a late game of the 32nd round. The team from Minas Gerais only needs to defeat the Bahians to celebrate the national bi-championship.

Coach Cuca will have to bet on the strength of his squad, as he will have six absences. In addition to Savarino and Dylan, who the club did not inform the reason for not going to Salvador, Allan, Jair and Diego Costa are also in Belo Horizonte, suspended. Rever is injured.

At Bahia, which occupies the 17th position, with 40 points and fights not to be relegated, coach Guto Ferreira will not have left-back Juninho Capixaba, who was sent off in the Bahia defeat by Atlético-GO, 2-1. defender Luiz Otávio, with knee pain, is still in doubt.

Galo hasn’t won Bahia in Salvador for 17 years. If this writing was undone, Alvinegro will sing the cry of national champion for the second time in its history. A draw or a loss will postpone the party to Sunday, against Red Bull Bragantino, at home.

MATCH DATA SHEET​

BAHIA x ATLÉTICO-MG

Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 6 pm (from Brasilia)

Location: Fonte Nova, Salvador (BA)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Alex Ang Ribeiro (both from SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Where to watch: Premiere, Globo Minas

Where to go: Tempo Real LANCE, Itatiaia FM and Super FM

BAHIA (Technician: Guto Ferreira)

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Germán Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Lucas Mugni and Rodriguinho; Rossi (Ronaldo), Raí Nascimento and Gilberto.

Embezzlement: Juninho Capixaba (suspended) Doubt: Luiz Otávio

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: CUCA)

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Vargas (Sasha), Keno and Hulk

Embezzlement: Réver (injured), Dylan and Savarino (not informed by the club), Allan, Diego Costa and Jair (suspended)