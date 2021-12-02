Bahia x Atlético-MG: where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing – 12/02/2021

A Brazilian Championship game with a final spot. Bahia and Atlético-MG will face each other this Thursday (2), at 6 pm (GMT), at Fonte Nova, with different goals. Galo plays to be Brazilian champion. A victory in Salvador ends the 50-year fast. It is with this footprint that the team from Alvinegro goes to the field, to decide the championship at once and not leave it to the final two rounds. Tricolor, on the other hand, is within the relegation zone and needs to win in order not to detach itself from the teams above. It’s winning to stay alive in the elite of national football.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Globo only for Minas Gerais and Bahia. The rest of the country can follow through Premiere. In addition, the Scoreboard UOL tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA). The match is scheduled to start at 18:00.

Probable lineups:

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes, Nino, Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Rossi (Ronaldo), Raí and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Atlético-MG: Everson, Mariano, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Keno, Vargas and Hulk. Technician: head

Embezzlement:

Atlético go to the title game without three holders, all suspended. Midfielders Allan and Jair, in addition to striker Diego Costa, were yellowed against Fluminense and cannot face Bahia. Other casualties are defender Réver, who is injured, and forward Savarino, who is once again out of a game due to personal problems that were not revealed by the club.

Coach Guto Ferreira can’t count on left-back Juninho Capixaba, who was sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Atlético-GO. But as the full-back was acting more advanced, the options for his place are Rossi and Ronaldo.

Arbitration:

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho (SP) and Alex Ang (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo (SP)

How do they arrive:

Atlético-MG went to Salvador expecting to be the Brazilian champion. So much so that the return is scheduled soon after the match, so that the team is already in Belo Horizonte at the beginning of the night. Galo needs a victory in three games or two draws to confirm the achievement without having to depend on Flamengo’s mistakes. If the white side is in the clouds, the tricolor side lives a nightmare. Bahia returned to the relegation zone after Juventude beat Red Bull Bragantino. You have to beat the leader to keep fighting the fall. Any other result puts Bahia at risk of being relegated in the next round.