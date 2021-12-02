Bahia x Galo: unable to go to the stadium, fans prepare a party at a bar in Salvador

The long-awaited bi-championship in Alvinegro may come without the vibration of the passionate Atlético fans present at the stadium. Galo faces Bahia this Thursday (2), at 6 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, but, following the city’s measures against Covid-19, visiting fans are not allowed. Fans who prefer not to risk infiltrating the tricolors, prepared a party that could end in title.

With 40 points and in the relegation zone, Bahia fights against relegation and, therefore, the fans will be present pushing the team against the leader of the competition, which can make the fans present even more tense. With that, a few kilometers away from the match venue, members of Galo Salvador, the club’s consulate in the capital, will meet at a bar with beer, axé music, a screen to follow the game and, of course, some “mineirices” ”.

“Due to the restrictions, the fans will be all from Bahia. As we are a family supporter, we are going to have a private party, with limited capacity based on the rules of the Bahia government. There will be a big screen, live band, there will be cracklings , there will be ‘wow’, there will be ‘only’ and let’s root for Galo to raise the pitch here in Salvador”, said fan Fabiano Lucas to Super.FC.

A victory by Galo takes away Flamengo’s chances of being Brazilian champion and, with that, Atlético guarantees the title in advance. Used to following Galo’s team only when he comes to Salvador, Fabiano Lucas was sad not to be able to watch the match in loco, but with Atlético’s good phase, there’s no time for sadness.

“We get a little upset, but we adapt to any type of difficulty. We always find a way. Here is Galo Salvador and it’s a dream come true. I hope everything works out. That tomorrow we leave with the mug, finally. Deserving of the Rooster, a lot. Galo, well or not, we always supported and we understand that this year is our year. Probably with a result tomorrow we will go down in history. Galo Salvador welcomed the champion Galo,” said the fan.

