Barcelona may invest BRL 387 million in striker to meet Xavi’s request, says the newspaper

Coach Xavi Hernández may receive a ‘luxury gift’ for 2022. Sports World, O Barcelona have advanced negotiations to materialize the attacker’s arrival Ferrán Torres, of Manchester City, from the month of January.

According to the publication, the cost of the negotiation can reach up to 60 million euros, around R$ 387 million. The arrival of an attacker who can unbalance from the sides is one of Xavi’s requests to the board. Furthermore, a factor driving the negotiation is Ferrán Torres’ desire to go to Barcelona.

O Sports World informs that the striker would even be willing to negotiate an immediate departure from Manchester City and arrive ‘ready’ to Barcelona. The news of the possibility of a jewel like Ferrán being able to go to the Camp Nou alleviates some of the fear that hovered under the club’s accounts.

In recent days, Mateu Alemany, football director, has said that ‘right now, we don’t have Fair Play to hire in January’. However, Ferran Reverter, the club’s general director, went on another line and said: ‘Obviously, Barcelona will be able to sign in January,’ he concluded.

Ferrán Torres is currently an option for Pep Guardiola on the reserve bank. In the season, the 21-year-old revelation has 12 games, with the Spanish team, and scored 7 goals, in addition to an assist.