Barcelona offers Coutinho ‘bartering currency’ to Manchester United and has its eye on the English club’s stars, says the newspaper

Down at Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho was offered to Manchester United as a bargaining chip for the team’s attacking duo

Philippe Coutinho’s future seems to be far from Barcelona. This Wednesday (1st), the newspaper sport informed that the Blaugrana club would have offered the Brazilian as a bargaining chip for the Manchester United.

According to the publication, the Catalan club wants to have reinforcements for its squad and the duo Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani is of interest to the team now led by Xavi Hernández.

With Barça in financial crisis, however, the exit would be a trade-off and the Brazilian is the main name involved in the potential negotiation.

Still, the final decision has not yet been taken as it needs to go through the acceptance of Ralf Rangnick, the new commander of the red devils.

Reserve since the period with Koeman, Coutinho has played 13 games this season, so far, having scored two goals in Laliga. Was present in Tite’s group on the last FIFA date by Brazilian Team.