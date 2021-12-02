Baronovsky: You can’t criticize the STF minister before he takes office, it’s unfair

In the frame Freedom of Opinion this Thursday (2), commentator Ricardo Baronovsky evaluated the appointment of André Mendonça to the post of minister of the Supreme Court (STF). The former titleholder of the Justice and Public Security portfolio, who was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), received approval from the Senate on Wednesday (1), by 47 votes to 32, after a hearing in the Committee on Constitution and Justice ( CCJ).

Mendonça, who is a pastor at a Presbyterian church in Brasília, received Bolsonaro’s nomination in July this year to replace retired Marco Aurélio Mello. The president had previously stated his preference for appointing a “terribly evangelical” minister to the Court, which generated criticism and was the subject of several questions in the meeting.

For Baronovsky, criticisms made of the appointment are, so far, unjustified and based exclusively on the new minister’s belief. “For the first time, a STF minister is criticized before taking office. It starts out discredited. Is it a serious reason, some case of corruption, lack of legal knowledge? No. It’s simply because he’s religious, he’s a Christian.”

“It scares me a little. Yesterday [quarta-feira], I remembered that the State is secular, but not secular. Whatever the religion of this future minister, I cannot measure his personality based on his personal belief”, he said.

The commentator recalled the necessary requirements for the nomination for a vacancy in the Supreme Court and highlighted that Mendonça’s legal knowledge was not brought to the agenda. “A judgment was held ad hominem, attacking the person itself. An unblemished reputation, nothing was brought up either. “It was a hearing that lasted eight hours and the serenity and impartiality that we expect later, when he is sworn in, was very clear.”

“You can’t criticize before he takes the chair. It seems that they are twisting against the country, against the Supreme Court, which is such an important body. Another ten ministers also have their religious beliefs and must be respected. This cannot forge a man”, he added.

According to Baronovsky, despite the reputation of being “terribly evangelical”, the conduction of Mendonça’s decisions in the STF will have to be impartial. “Legal security is the foundation. The judge, when deciding, does not decide by ‘yes’ or ‘no’, but by reasoning.”

The professor also expressed the expectation for the work of the former attorney general of the Union. “What we expect from the minister is that he substantiates his decisions, but also don’t forget who appointed him, who has a posture and a private competence , and further enriching the debates.”