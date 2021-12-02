Beautician burns client’s face and leaves permanent blemishes and scars – World

A 42-year-old woman decided to sue a salon in the Muratpasa region of Antalya, Turkey, after having the burnt face during a facial rejuvenation treatment. According to the publication of the the sun, the laser left several blemishes and scars on the victim’s face after the beautician got distracted during the procedure.

Asli Ilhan reported to the British tabloid that he felt the face burn, while listening to the professional discuss on the phone with her boyfriend, during the second laser procedure she performed at the clinic, where she had been a patient since November 2020.

The victim said that, after the incident, he went to a pharmacy to buy creams that relieved the pain, but ended up with permanent scars all over his face. “People sometimes make mistakes, but I paid a high price,” he said.

After what happened, the woman decided process the clinic for negligence and reported that he has the low self esteem due to the unsuccessful procedure.

“I’m facing a bigger problem than saggy skin now with the marks on my face. I feel terrible,” she revealed. “Not only was my face severely burned, but I also suffered a lot from my mental health during that period,” he added.

The court ordered the establishment to pay Ilhan US$ 260, about R$1,465, by mistake. The amount was considered “simply insufficient”, according to the client’s lawyer, Suleyman Kesici.

“We think that the penalty for burning a person’s face in a way that leaves obvious marks is not a fine,” said the lawyer. Ilhan added: “I absolutely do not accept this decision.”

The victim also demanded the reversal of the money invested in the treatment carried out by another salon, which sought to fix the condition, but it only made the situation worse, he informed the the sun.