Beautician gets distracted in fight with boyfriend and burns client’s face

A Turkish woman had a face full of marks and scars after undergoing a laser facial rejuvenation treatment. The burns on the face were the result of a distraction by the beautician, who was arguing with her boyfriend on the phone and forgot about the patient.

Asli Ilhan, 42, had returned for a second session of laser treatment at the clinic where she has been a patient since last November. According to The Sun portal, the Turkish woman felt her face burning and a “terrible pain”, as she listened to the professional exchanging insults with her partner.

At the end of the procedure, the victim reported that she went to a pharmacy and bought cosmetics in an attempt to ease the pain, however, she ended up with permanent scars all over her face. “People sometimes make mistakes, but on this occasion I paid a high price,” he said.

turkish woman burnt face Asli Ilhan had his face burned due to negligence in a laser procedureInstagram/Reproduction turkish woman burnt face 2 The woman is 42 years oldInstagram/Reproduction turkish woman burnt face 3 She filed a lawsuit against the clinic. Instagram/Reproduction 0

Asli Ilhan promised never to step into an aesthetic clinic again, due to trauma, and filed a lawsuit against the owner of the establishment. In court, she claimed that, in addition to the pain and marks on her face, she lives with self-esteem problems as a result of her injuries.

“I’m facing a bigger problem than saggy skin right now. I have a lot of problems with the marks on my face. I feel terrible”, she declared.

Judicial decision

This month, the Turkish court sentenced the clinic’s owner to pay a fine of 3,360 Turkish lira (approximately R$1,562), in 10 installments, as a way of compensating the former client.

According to the victim’s lawyer, Suleyman Kesici, the sentence was less than expected. “We think that the penalty for burning a person’s face in a way that leaves obvious marks is not a court fine.”

The victim also criticized the decision, and highlighted the psychological damage caused. “Not only was my face badly burned, but I also had a lot of psychological problems during this period. The pain I suffered in a year will be compensated with a small fine paid in 10 times. I do not accept this decision at all.”

Do you want to stay on top of news about astrology, fashion, beauty, well-being and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropoleastrology.