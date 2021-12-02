Beautiful graphics and promising: see 10 minutes of Arise of Awakener gameplay

Action RPG with a dash of hack ‘n’ slash

The next two years should bring more action RPG (some more soul-like than others) than in recent years. Among several ads, some come from the China, such asrise of Awakener, which was announced during the Tokyo Game Show and now won a trailer (in Chinese) detailing the gameplay mechanics of one of the classes.

Developed by Taner Game and Gamera Game, the action RPG features faster combat than most soul-like ones and more closely resembles Capcom’s (faster still) Dragon’s Dogma style. The announcement trailer features a few different builds such as the classic heavy knight with a big sword, agile warrior with dual-blade and mage.

The setting, in addition to recalling the aforementioned Capcom classic, also brings a feeling of The Witcher, with medieval towns with scattered NPCs, taverns and shops, in addition to the open landscapes. The trailer shows mounts like horse and dragon and the most different of all: flying ship. This is a “vehicle” very present in classic JRPGs.

The new trailer narrated by the developer shows basic moves, always present in this type of game. Jump, dodge by rolling to different directions and attacks. The heavy knight will have his fast attacks, heavy attack and charged heavy attack. The video goes on showing the different attack combinations that this class has.



– Continues after advertising –

Right after that, a combat snippet is presented. Even though he’s a knight in heavy armor, it seems Arise Awakener doesn’t care much for realism in that sense. The character performs several very fast combos, including aerial combos, that make Dante wonder if it’s not a hack and slash.

In fighting the dragon, the knight performs moves so fast that he misses the target, missing some of the attacks. Perhaps the locked aim would help in this regard. The curiosity of how the movement of the other classes will be, since there is hardly a build heavier than a fully equipped knight. Regardless of the style adopted, the game looks promising, like almost all newly announced Chinese titles.

Arise of Awakener is slated for 2023 and will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: YouTube/IGN China