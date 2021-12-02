Beef and chicken prices rise more than 40% in the year to September, Ipea shows | Agribusiness

You Live cattle and chicken prices rose more than 40% in the countryside between January and September this year, comparing the same period of 2020, shows the report “Agricultural Markets and Prices” released this Wednesday (1) by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

The value of cattle alone increased 46.3%, while slaughtered chicken (whole and refrigerated) increased by 44.2%.

In the same period, the price paid to the pork producer rose 19.7%. The IPEA data are based on indicators from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-Esalq/USP).

Read too: ‘Bone meat’ – third-party cuts also became more expensive

Despite the strong increase in the year, the price of live cattle dropped 0.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter, due to the suspension of imports from China, after the confirmation of two atypical cases of the disease. mad cow notified in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, on September 4th.

“In view of the Chinese embargo (followed by Hong Kong) on ​​Brazilian beef, no other places were found, at least in October and in the first two weeks of November, to place this product at a volume close to that being shipped by Brazil in the previous months”, says Ipea.

China buys almost half of the approximately 2 million tons of meat that Brazil sends to other countries a year.

The Asian country still maintains the veto on Brazilian exports, despite having authorized the import of lots that were certified before the embargo.

World Organization for Animal Health concludes that mad cow cases in Brazil pose no risk

With the embargo, cattle raisers reduced slaughtering and the drop in prices was reinforced by the entry of feedlot animals on the national market. The price of cattle, however, has already gone up again.

According to IPEA, the prolonged drought and the high price of grains – which increased the cost of animal feed – made it difficult to increase the supply of animals in different regions throughout 2021, which will continue to pressure prices in early 2022.

“This movement tends to be offset over the next year with the recovery of the Australian herd and the increase in the average carcass weight due to the higher percentage of slaughtered males”, says the report.

2 of 2 Roast chicken becomes more expensive with increased red meat — Photo: Carol Pomplana/photo Roasted chicken becomes more expensive with increased red meat — Photo: Carol Pomplana/photo

With the advance of beef prices, the Chicken has been one of the animal protein consumption alternatives.

And, given the increased demand, prices, both for live animals and chicken meat, reached reach record highs in September of the historical series of Cepea.

Only in the third quarter, the price of chicken (slaughtered and cooled) rose by 23.3%, compared to the months of April to June.

Another factor that has contributed to the rise in price is the increase in exports.

The volume of chicken meat shipped by Brazil in the year to date (January to October) increased by 9.7% compared to the same period in 2020, driven by countries in Africa and Latin America.

And the expectation is that values ​​continue to rise, even with the end of the year approaching, when, generally, there is an increase in demand for other meats, such as pork, beef and Christmas poultry.

This must happen precisely because of the increased demand for cheaper proteins and high exports.

The average sales price of wholesale pork fell 3.2% in the third quarter, compared to the previous quarter.

In addition to the drop in domestic demand, exports also showed a slight decline, contributing to the negative pressure on prices, says Ipea.

In the last quarter of the year, seasonal expectations are for an increase in demand for pork due to the festivities at the time, which usually results in higher domestic prices.

“However, in 2021, this upward movement may be more restrained compared to previous years, given the weakening of domestic demand and the potential drop in protein exports,” says Ipea.