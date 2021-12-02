Before the title match against Atlético-MG, Cuca maintains tradition and visits church in Salvador | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG prepares for the final preparations before taking the bus towards Fonte Nova. At the stadium, he will face Bahia at 6 pm (broadcast by Globo Minas). If he wins, he will be the Brazilian champion of 2021. Coach Cuca kept an old custom. This Thursday morning, he left Galo’s hotel to pray in a church.

Along with assistant Eudes Pedro, he visited a church on the outskirts of Atlético’s hotel, located very close to Dep. Luís Eduardo Magalhães Airport, in the capital of Bahia. Cuca, dressed in a religious shirt with the image of his Lady, returned to the hotel around 10:00 am, and spoke quickly with Renato Salvador, a businessman who is a member of the collegiate body.

It is already a tradition in the religious faith of coach Alvinegro to visit churches in cities where Atlético visit during the season. In the games, the commander also wears the old black shirt with the image of Jesus’ mother, in addition to the following sentence: “Mary’s secret, listen and pray. Don’t be right. Shut up”.

A “pilgrimage” of a religious nature is still alive in the head of Galo’s historic technician. He plans to repeat, even if only partially, the path on foot that Telê traced to fulfill the promise of the 1971 title, leaving Belo Horizonte to a small church by the road in Pires, on his way to Congonhas.

If Galo beat Bahia at 6pm, it will reach 81 points, and Flamengo can no longer be reached. In case of a tie or defeat, they’ll need to root for Sport to steal points from Fla on Friday (game in Pernambuco), or beat Bragantino at Mineirão, on Sunday.

While Cuca was experiencing his moment of religiosity, Atlético’s president, Sérgio Coelho, went out in sporting clothes for a short walk, alongside his faithful squire Márcio André, VP of Instituto Galo.