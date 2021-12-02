Ben Affleck is back with Jennifer Lopez after 20 years, and opens the game

In a new relationship with Jennifer lopez, almost 20 years after they broke up for the first time, Ben Affleck opened the game about the new romance with the singer.

Certainly one of the most talked about subjects in the famous world, the couple’s return Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is still giving talk. And now, in an interview for WSJ. Magazine, the Hollywood star opened his heart and talked about his new relationship with the singer.

talking to the journalist Michael Hainey the actor revealed to be living a beautiful moment, expressing great gratitude for having had another opportunity with the artist, and also joked that, one day, he could even write about his return with Jennifer.

“I can say it’s definitely beautiful for me[…]And it’s a good story, a great story, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write everything”, joked the actor.. “I’ve been very lucky in my life to have benefited from second chances and I’m aware that other people don’t even get first chances. Life is difficult and we are always failing and hopefully learning from these failures.” “The only thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this growth is second chances. I definitely tried to enjoy it. I wasn’t always successful, but where I did, they turned out to be the defining aspects of my life. “

The story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is very old, the couple started dating in 2002, they became engaged the following year and ended up separating in 2004.

Everything seemed fine in the lives of artists and no one was contemplating a new romance. So the DC star ended his relationship with actress Ana de Armas, and as fate would have it, Jennifer broke off her engagement to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

It’s going to be a wedding!

The former manager of Jennifer lopez, Rob shutter, believes that his reconciliation with Ben Affleck will end in marriage.

Shuter worked with the singer for two years, between 2003 and 2005, and witnessed the moment when the couple decided to end their first relationship, he even said, at the time, that that breakup would have happened at the “right time” for the singer.

However, during a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the manager made a very optimistic comment about the new relationship between the artists, stating that “they had the right love at the wrong time” and that now would be the right time for the couple.