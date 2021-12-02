Benzema decides, Real wins late game and extends lead in lead – 12/01/2021

Real Madrid increased their lead in the lead in the Spanish Championship this Wednesday (1) by winning a late game against Athletic Bilbao by 1-0, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Karim Benzema scored the goal for the meringues in a very open match, which had many chances for both sides.

The triumph made Real reach 36 points, against 29 for Atlético de Madrid (which has a game in hand) and Real Sociedad. Bilbao, with 20 points, is still parked in the middle of the table, in tenth place.

The game didn’t have more goals thanks to the great performances of the goalkeepers on each side. For Real, Courtois made up for some of Madrid’s defenses with spectacular interventions in chances from Iñaki Williams, face to face, and Raúl García, in a close-range header.

In Bilbao, Unai Simón, holder of the Spanish team, appeared in two good saves in submissions by Benzema. But he had nothing to do 39 minutes into the first half, when Vinícius Júnior tackled Modric on the left and called Asensio on. The Spaniard’s kick stopped again on Simón, but, on the rebound, Modric kicked wrong and Benzema only completed it to the empty goal.

Vinícius Júnior faces Raúl Garcia’s marking in the match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao Image: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP

Vinícius, by the way, had a standout performance again, making Bilbao’s overalls hell and “yellowing” two opponents after suffering tougher fouls. In the second half, a body dribble on top of De Marcos raised the crowd.

Athletic sought a draw throughout the second stage and took advantage of Real Madrid’s slack marking in midfield to scare Courtois on other occasions, but failed to balance the net despite the pressure. Better for Real, who now have a seven-point lead at the top of the table.