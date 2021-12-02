Beyond Facebook: The world’s biggest companies are investing in the metaverse; See how to team up with Nike, Adidas, Disney, Microsoft and seek significant profits from this new technology

If you think the metaverse it comes down to video games and that is just a way for teenagers to play in a more immersive way, know that you are completely mistaken. this new virtual world, which has become a recurrent topic since the Facebook changed your name to Goal, has much more potential than the news shows.

In case you’re still lost about this metaverse thing: it’s a virtual universe that can be accessed through digital devices, almost like a parallel reality that only exists on the internet.

The metaverse may even have started as a geek thing, after all, the first reference and it appeared in a sci-fi book: American Neal Stephenson’s “Snow Crash”, released in 1992. But now, it’s on its way to becoming become mainstream. The proof of this is that some of the The world’s biggest companies are investing in it.

And it’s not hard to understand why: according to Bloomberg Intelligence Unit projections, the metaverse should move 800 billion dollars until 2024.

Not only technology companies, but companies from different fields started their bets for this new chapter of the internet: Adidas, Nike, Nvidia, Microsoft, Disney see in the metaverse a gigantic opportunity for business. And this can turn into a gold mine for your investment portfolio.

Allow me to give just a “preview” of the expressive numbers that the metaverse is already delivering:

Recently, a digital land on Decentraland, one of the most popular metaverses in the world, was sold by price of a house in Manhattan, New York’s finest region: $2.4 million;

A digital yacht was sold at The Sandbox, another popular metaverse, for $650,000;

The ‘simple’ announcement of Facebook’s name change to Meta sent stocks up 3% in a single day (October 28).

This is all just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ for the profit potential this technology has to deliver.

Below, I’ll tell you a little more about these companies’ initiatives for the metaverse (and how you can take advantage of these projects to seek profits).

Joining the online gaming platform Roblox, a Nike launched its own virtual world: Nikeland. There, avatars use branded products and can play sports virtually. According to specialist technology analyst Richard Camargo, “for Nike and other companies with a strong brand component, the metaverse is not just an opportunity for growth, it is also a obvious channel to increase profitability.”

Another sporting goods brand that also intends to ship with its virtual products in games is the adidas. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the company is already leaving clues around: the rumor is that Adidas, in partnership with the exchange Coinbase, intends to launch an “adiVerse” on The Sandbox platform, to trade its products in NFT format ( non-fungible tokens, which act as digital certificates and give authenticity to the parts).

Also in the fashion world, other brands are also moving towards the metaverse:

prada and farfetch tested tasters with Augmented Reality technology;

and tested tasters with Augmented Reality technology; Gucci, Vans and Ralph Lauren created virtual worlds (with clothing sales);

and created virtual worlds (with clothing sales); Burberry and Louis Vuitton launched NFTs through video games…

“Nike, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and so many luxury brands will have, in the metaverse, a role similar to the one they played in the last 50 years, with only one fundamental difference: it’s never been cheaper to produce an object of ostentation”, says analyst Richard Camargo.

Uncle Sam’s currency is often the number one reason to worry about visiting Disney, but if it’s up to the metaverse, this will no longer be a barrier to seeing the most famous amusement parks in the world. This is because the Mickey Mouse company intends to build a world that connects physical and digital experiences.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, seems very hopeful about this possibility of integration. “We are eager to create unparalleled opportunities for consumers, allowing them to experience everything Disney offers in our products and platforms, no matter where the consumer is,” he said in a recent statement.

Still in the entertainment world, another CEO does not mince words to talk about the potential of the metaverse is Tim Sweeney, from Epic Games. For him:

“The metaverse is a multi-trillion opportunity”

In a way, Sweeney is already seeing some of that money go into his company’s box. Epic Games owns one of the most popular games in the world, the Fortnite, which evolved from a simple game to a socialization platform that even promotes concerts by famous musicians. In one of the initiatives to connect the real world with the virtual, Fortnite organized presentations of travis scott, Ariana Grande and Steve Aoki for users to watch online.

In addition, Epic Games has just received a 1 billion dollar investment, focused on developing new growth paths. Apparently, one of these paths will be the metaverse.

Finally, I couldn’t stop talking about technology companies, which will provide support for the metaverse to develop. One of them stands out in this context: the nvidia. You may have never heard of this tech, but it certainly permeates your life.

Nvidia is responsible for the production of GPUs (graphics processing units) and chips used in computing and the automotive sector. In the context of the metaverse, she is behind the scenes playing an important role so that this entire virtual world becomes possible in everyday life.

As the metaverse is considered the “next step of the internet” and requires a much more advanced technology, it will be necessary to develop hardware capable of processing information efficiently and quickly, so that the user experience is pleasurable. For this reason, Richard Camargo believes that Nvidia is a essential piece for the metaverse.

Along with Nvidia, other big players, such as the company Goal and the Microsoft, will also be essential to enable the virtual world to consolidate. Bill Gates’ company, in fact, already predicts that in 2022, Teams videoconferences will allow a hybrid model, with real people and avatars, through its own metaverse, Microsoft Mesh.

Print from a Microsoft Teams videoconference, mixing real people and animated avatars.

Gradually, with more companies investing in the metaverse, technology advances and penetrates more into our daily lives. The process won’t be quick, but it looks like promising and worthy of investment by major players.

“The metaverse is still a little distant and will not be built overnight,” says Meta, formerly of Facebook

How the virtual world impacts your life and how you can make money from it

In the midst of this whole story, you may be feeling out of place. It’s metaverse over here, metaverse over there. But after all, what are the practical impacts of this virtual world on your life?

As I said, the initiatives to apply the metaverse in everyday life are still in their infancy. But it is a fact that we will hear a lot about this technology from now on. Bank of America has included the metaverse in the list of 14 technologies that will revolutionize our lives for years to come.

This virtual world already exists in video games, albeit in a rudimentary way, compared to the potential that technology still holds. Now with big companies entering the metaverse once and for all, projects will go beyond games ‒ as I’ve shown, we already see applications in the world of fashion, entertainment and even at work (with the Teams hybrid conferences in Microsoft Mesh).

Even though many technologies are in ‘phase 1’, one thing is already well established in the metaverse: the possibility of profit from this innovation. History has already proven that whoever invests in innovations before they become mainstream is the one who profits most. Just remember the case of the internet itself, Bitcoin, Netflix, Tesla….

At this moment, we are again facing expressive chances of profits. And I’m not the one saying this, but George Wachsmann, the manager responsible for more than 12 billion reais.

