BH: Biggest veterinary hospital in the North Vector starts to be built – Gerais

The largest veterinary complex in the North Vector starts to be built in Belo Horizonte (photo: Una/Disclosure) The construction of a new veterinary hospital in the capital of Minas Gerais draws the attention of animal tutors and professionals in the area. Vetor Norte in Belo Horizonte will receive the largest veterinary health complex, with 1,800 square meters and a complete infrastructure.

The hospital is financed by Una Linha Verde, an institution of the nima Educao group, and will have the capacity to provide medical and surgical care to more than 120 small and large animals on a daily basis.

The complex is a teaching hospital and its structure has a concierge and specific reception for tutors and animals; integrated necropsy laboratory; clinical analysis laboratory and diagnostic imaging sector.

In addition to hospitalization; dispensary for storing medicines and routine supplies; surgical block; large animal sector with stalls and paddocks for horses, cattle and ruminants.

Also be built a track for equestrian therapy and equestrian training; dog kennel; cat friendly living space; administrative and medical comfort wing with dormitory for the technical team.

School Hospital

For academic and practical experience, a teaching hospital is essential in the lives of all students in the health field. which says the director of the Linha Verde unit, Bruno Antunes.

“A student of Veterinary Medicine needs an infrastructure that allows the performance of specific or integrated practices and the experience of clinical, surgical and laboratory routine”, he says. The opening forecast, according to him, is for the first half of 2022.

When it comes to animal health, the need to expand veterinary hospital complexes is urgent. Brazil is considered the third country in the world with the largest population of domestic animals.

according to the Brazilian Association of the Pet Products Industry (Abinpet), there are around 140 million pets in the country. Among dogs and cats alone, there are approximately 78 million.

“Pets are part of a considerable number of Brazilian homes. From generalist clinical care to specialties, the concern with their health has become something super important”, emphasizes Marina Greco, coordinator of the Veterinary Medicine course at Una Linha Verde.

Reception and care for abandoned animals

Cat Friendly Space will welcome abandoned cats in BH (photo: Una/Disclosure) In addition to the veterinary hospital, a “Cat Friendly” space was inaugurated. With 40 square meters, the place is intended for the reception of abandoned cats and victims of abuse, with the promotion of an environment of interaction with humans, favoring their family adaptation and subsequent adoption.

The space, also financed by the educational institution, aims to establish greater interaction between people and animals, with benefits, including therapeutic benefits.

“There was an 8% annual growth in the domestic feline population. However, there is also a large number of cats that live on the streets, multiplying in urban centers”, reiterates Marina, regarding the importance of space.

