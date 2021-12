How did you feel about this article?

– A bill changes Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy and creates a tax on crude oil exports and a fund to stabilize oil by-product prices in the domestic market.

*) A request for a review ended up postponing the vote on a bill that aims to lower fuel prices here in Brazil.

The text is in the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee and would be voted on this week, but ended up being probably left for next Tuesday, the 7th.

In general terms, the proposal by senator Rogério Carvalho, from the PT-SE, changes Petrobras’ fuel price policy and creates a tax on crude oil exports and a fund to stabilize the prices of oil products in the domestic market.

This episode of podcast 15 minutes explains exactly how the proposal could lead to lower prices paid by drivers. The guest is the Célio Yano, from the Economics editorial team at Gazeta do Povo, who is following this issue.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important issues, always with analysis and the participation of Gazeta do Povo’s team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with the duration that fits into the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Márcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro mounting: Leonardo Becktloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.