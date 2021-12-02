Bill to ban Pix in SP is approved

The bill (PL) by state deputy Campos Machado (Avante), from São Paulo, which proposes to ban Pix from the state, is closer to being voted on by Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo). On Tuesday afternoon (30th), the house approved the urgent procedure for the PL, which implies that it can still be analyzed this Wednesday (1st), together with other proposals from the house, and proceed to the plenary.

Bill 583/21, by Campos Machado, prohibits all financial institutions in the State of São Paulo from offering Pix to users. At least, until the Central Bank (BC) demonstrates in a technical report which security mechanisms are created to prevent fraudulent transactions or those made by criminals through theft or kidnapping.







pix Photo: Disclosure / Central Bank / Tecnoblog

Yesterday, Alesp approved that the project be analyzed as an “urgent proposition”. This means that the proposal to suspend Pix could be one of the first to be voted on this Wednesday, as soon as the state parliament opens its ordinary session at 4:30 pm.

Alesp approved the rapid procedure after deputy Campos Machado sent a request for the PL to become urgent last week.

The deputy justifies the proposal to ban Pix by saying that criminals have adapted their activity around the instant payment tool, “using lightning kidnapping, violence, threats to the point of death, for their intent, drastically increasing the rates of crimes of this type “.

The congressman also points out that there has been an increase in Pix-related crimes in São Paulo, “which is why, in the name of the safety and physical integrity of citizens, we propose this bill, suspending the Pix mechanism, which is the ‘temptation of the bandit’, at the moment”.

The proposal wants to suspend the BC resolution passed in August 2020, which authorizes financial institutions to receive and transfer money using Pix. Once the agency presented a technical report on the payment option security mechanisms, the state law would be repealed.

The Central Bank has mobilized to prevent crimes involving Pix. In August, the agency instituted a night limit of R$1,000 for any transfer using the tool between 8 pm and 6 am. In addition, the BC created ordinances that oblige banks and payment institutions to monitor accounts with suspicious activity. These accounts must be included in a security report.

Despite the hype about crimes involving the payment option, on which Campos Machado’s project is based, Pix’s inspection director, Paulo Souza, commented at the time that for every 100,000 transactions through the tool, only 0.5% they were related to fraud or were the result of a violent act, such as kidnapping or theft.

With information: Alesp and Mobile Time