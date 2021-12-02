Biodiesel decision results in a loss of R$14 billion, producers say

To try to hold the price of diesel at the pumps, the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) announced that it will maintain a 10% blend of biodiesel to diesel in 2022. After the decision, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) released a statement saying that the measure is in the interest of society.

Entities representing biodiesel producers reacted and accused the government of delivering a mortal blow to the sector. O UOL questioned the ministry about the criticisms, but there was no response until the publication of this text.

“The decision taken this Monday is in line with the interests of society, reconciling measures to contain the price of diesel with the maintenance of the National Biofuels Policy, providing predictability, transparency, legal and regulatory security to the sector”, says the communiqué from the ministry.

In the National Biofuel Policy (RenovaBio) program, defined in 2017, the gradual increase of the mixture of soy and diesel fuel was foreseen, to 12% in 2021 and 13% in 2021. The measure would help to reduce the impact on the environment of diesel, since biodiesel emits less carbon.

But, since March of this year, to contain the price of diesel for the consumer, the government has reduced the content to 10% and now, it has decided to keep this percentage for next year, which has led to complaints from soy producers, as O biodiesel it is made from the oilseed.

The consultancy GO Associados prepared an economic opinion that analyzes the reduction of the mixture content and pointed out that maintaining the percentage at 10% should generate negative impacts in the short, medium and long term – indebtedness of the plants that invested to increase production, unemployment, increase in the health problems of the population.

According to the report, a variation of one percentage point in the mixture of biodiesel in the composition of commercial diesel oil has the potential to create or eliminate 34,000 jobs, increase or reduce the salary mass in the order of R$ 552 million, with impact on tax collection of around R$107.52 million and on GDP of around R$4.7 billion.

Loss of US$ 2.5 billion

The Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove), Association of Biofuel Producers in Brazil (I approve) and the Brazilian Union of Biodiesel and Biokerosene (Ubrabio), in a joint press release, stated that the measure is a mortal blow to predictability, disregards the investments made (to meet the demand of 12% and 13% in 2021 and 2022), prevents future investments in the sector of biodiesel and will generate more unemployment in the country.

“By adopting the 10% blend content, the government penalizes the sector, generates unemployment throughout the agribusiness chain, promotes disinvestment, increases pollution, inflation, harms the economy and moves the country away from its commitments to decarbonization signaled during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2021 (COP26), when it announced that Brazil will expand its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), from 43% to 50%, by 2030″, says the note.

Biodiesel is made with soy oil, a product that has been accumulating consecutive highs in the last year, due to the high prices of the grain. The higher the percentage mixed with diesel oil, the less polluting gases the diesel burns into the atmosphere.

According to the entities representing the biodiesel producers, with a 10% content, it will be necessary to produce 6.2 billion liters of the biofuel and, with blends at levels of 13% and 14%, 8.2 billion would be needed of liters, a difference of 2.4 billion liters.

This, in the organizations’ calculations, represents a loss of income in the order of US$ 2.5 billion, approximately R$ 14.1 billion, and an expense of US$ 1.2 billion in fossil diesel imports. The statement also states that, through surveys carried out, the impact of the cost of biodiesel was insignificant in the formation of the final price of diesel sold to consumers, between January and October this year.

“The growth was basically due to the increase in the price of fossil diesel. It is important to consider that there is already installed capacity to replace up to 18% of diesel and biodiesel has one of the most demanding specifications in the world”, says the statement.

The entities also accused the government of protecting the oil, distribution and automotive sectors, “which clashes with signals from companies and governments in many countries during COP26 in favor of sustainability.”