“Bitter woman”, shoots MC Gui’s mother over Solange Gomes

MC Gui’s mother, Claudia Baronesa, who is enjoying a season in the United States, decided to publish an open letter on Instagram, this Wednesday (1/12), to defend the funkeiro, who is confined in the headquarters of A Farm 13, from Record TV. After the formation of the farm this Tuesday (11/30), she decided to detonate the former Gugu bath, model Solange Gomes, who discussed with the worker during the live program. The two have been falling apart for a long time and it seems they can’t stand each other anymore. Claudia needled the brunette when she called her “bitter woman”.

Check out the full letter below:

“Gui, my son, I want to leave this letter open here for you. I am so proud that you are who you are. At only 23 years old, he conquered the world, with his work we got to where we are! You, at 15 years old, stopped living things your age to go to work and structure your family, and in addition to ours, also everyone who worked around you.

It will not be a mistake that will define you and your personality. Your 10 years on the road, taking your music, your love for your fans and the education you have, are worthy of what you became: a Man who has dreams of starting a family, being a great Father and a great Husband .

Don’t be put down by a person who points his finger as if he’s never sinned. She, as a mother, should never tell you what she said to you live, she is a person who has several traumas, as she said; and one of them must be that you never had anyone who loved her as much and gave her as much affection and love as you do!

A bitter woman who, unfortunately, for money goes above any value in life, but you are not what she describes you.

Your Mother will never be ashamed of you, always know that, I defend you to death, you are Light you are a star that no one will put out. You are already a winner, prize or no prize, and you will always be my champion. Love you”.

During the formation of the farm, Solange said that the funkeiro tries to convey an image of a good guy to stop being “cancelled” out of reality.

“When you talk about your fiancée, you’re not talking outside. You’re talking here inside The Farm, so I’m not bringing anything from outside. I’m talking about your behavior in here. It is behavior that is a benefit to you of the good guy, the good husband-to-be. It’s my point of view and I wanted to punctuate that. In addition to thinking that he is also debauched, he knows very well that I am the person who made the least money from the pawns here in the dynamics, and when he won R$ 7,000 in the [programa Hora do] Faro ran close to me mocking: “Hey, Solange. I earned another R$ 7,000”, vented the person.

