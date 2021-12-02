BMW Concept XM debuts with bold looks and 750 hp V8







BMW Concept XM Photo: BMW/Disclosure

This is the new BMW XM Concept. The German automaker unveiled the SUV concept this Tuesday (30) during the Art Basel event in Miami (USA). With a bold look and a 750 hp plug-in hybrid version, the new BMW Concept XM is the first exclusive model designed by the sports brand since the BMW M1, which will turn 50 in 2022. Production will start at the end of 2022, concentrated in Spartanburg (USA).

The bold design is one of the highlights of the new BMW Concept XM, which bets on refined lines. At the front, the SUV features split LED headlamps, with thin daytime running lights at the top and camouflaged headlamps at the bottom. The traditional double kidney grille has kept the conventional shape, but has large dimensions. The long, high hood has two air intakes.

On the side, the model has a high waistline and two-tone paintwork. With striking creases on the underside and wheel housings, the BMW XM also features a black trim that surrounds the windows and runs along the side to the front fender. The concept also features 23” alloy wheels with a diamond finish. According to BMW, the XM concept anticipates the design of future luxury models for the German brand.





BMW Concept XM Photo: BMW/Disclosure

At the rear, the irregularly shaped glass follows the creases in the roof, and gives a new look to the M1 sports car by bringing the BMW logo inscribed on the top. The thin LED flashlights are L-shaped and run along the back of the car. Like the electric models BMW i4 and iX, the production version of the XM is expected to retain much of the bold design of the concept version.

Inside, the BMW XM has a luxurious finish, complete with carbon fiber and leather upholstery on the seats, console and doors. Another highlight of the model is the eighth generation iDrive multimedia system, which supports features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As in the latest BMW releases, the model has a single display, which joins the digital instrument panel and the multimedia center.





BMW Concept XM Photo: BMW/Disclosure

Under the hood, the new BMW XM has a plug-in hybrid set consisting of the 4.4 V8 twin-turbo engine and an electric motor. Together they deliver 750 hp of combined power and 999 Nm of torque. According to BMW, the XM has an electrical range of up to 80km (WLTP cycle). To date, BMW has yet to release SUV performance data.

With production confirmed for the end of 2022 in Spartanburg (USA), the BMW XM should only have the first units delivered in early 2023. Before that, however, the German brand must reveal new information and the production version of the SUV . The coming of the model to Brazil, on the other hand, has not yet been officially confirmed by BMW.



