BMW presents XM concept and bets on luxury electrification – 12/01/2021

BMW presents the XM concept (thanks for giving the nomenclature, Citroën) as an electrified luxury bet. I saw the SUV up close during the week of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It is the first exclusive model of this size, designed by the sports brand since the M1. Made to commemorate 50 years of the BMW M, the 7 Series-like behemoth will be officially unveiled next year.

And there’s more: the concept bets on motorization and for that it received a plug-in hybrid propeller that includes a V8 engine associated with the electric with autonomy of up to 80 km on the WLPT cycle, capable of developing up to 750 horsepower and 999 Nm of torque, according to still preliminary data.

Image: Disclosure

Production begins in late 2022 in North Carolina, United States. In terms of design, the vehicle has headlights divided into two parts and an octagonal grille, which are the marks of the German automaker.

Dubbed the M Lounge, the interior has premium finishes, such as carbon fiber, and a dashboard that wraps around the driver. Futuristic yes and unique design.

