Bolsonaro celebrated when Lula was released, says Moro

Moro said Bolsonaro celebrated the release of former president Lula (Photo: MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Moro said Bolsonaro celebrated when Lula was released

Former Justice Minister alleged that Bolsonaro did not work to maintain the prison in second instance

Moro said he used reasoning to deny the “traitor” label he gained from pocketnarists

Former judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, stated that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated when the former president Lula (PT) was released in 2019. The statement was given after Moro was asked about the traitor name he gained from the Pocketnarists.

Sergio Moro defended himself by recalling the decision process of the Federal Supreme Court that led to Lula’s release, when the court changed its understanding of the second instance arrest. According to the former Pocket Minister, he would have worked to prevent the STF from changing its position, while Bolsonaro celebrated his release.

“I don’t ever want to take this personally, but let’s put a specific situation here: there was second instance execution, this is an issue to reduce impunity, crimes in general. But especially the crimes of great corruption. The Supreme Court stated this when deciding in 2016 that the second instance conviction should be executed, this was an important milestone for Lava Jato. In 2019, the Supreme Court reviewed this decision”, recalled Moro.

“It was a decision, I respect the Supreme, it was a wrong decision by the Federal Supreme Court. I worked, behind the scenes and publicly, for the Supreme Court to uphold the second instance execution. I visited ministers, I went there to talk.”

According to the former minister, he mobilized to change the situation and try to reverse the STF decision, while President Jair Bolsonaro would have remained inert, even celebrating when Lula was released. According to Sergio Moro, the president understood that the PT’s release could benefit him electorally.

“After the Supreme Court reviewed that decision, I worked with Congress for a constitutional amendment and a bill to reinstate second instance execution. It doesn’t do any good for you to be retrained, you have to build – and that’s what I did. The president did nothing and, in fact, what we knew is that Planalto, the president, celebrated when Lula was released, back in 2019, because he understood that that benefited him electorally,” he said.

Moro also said that, after Lula was released, one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s sons made a publication criticizing the second instance arrest and, later, he had to delete it. “It was an embarrassing episode”, he classified.