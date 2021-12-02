Bolsonaro celebrated when Lula was released, says Sérgio Moro

Pre-candidate for President Sérgio Moro (Podemos) said this Thursday, 2, that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated when former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was released in 2019, after the Supreme Court Federal (STF) change the understanding of the second instance prison.

The statement by the former Minister of Justice was given during an interview with Jovem Pan Paraná radio. At the time, Moro was questioned about having been considered a traitor by pocketnaristas, and responded by remembering the episode.

According to the former judge of Lava Jato, he, Moro, would have worked “behind the scenes and publicly” to prevent the change of the STF, meanwhile, the agent would have remained inert and even celebrated the freedom of the PT, believing that the Lula’s release could benefit him.

“After the Supreme Court reviewed that decision, I worked with Congress for a constitutional amendment and a bill to reinstate second instance execution. […] The president did nothing (to reverse the STF decision that vetoed the second instance arrest). And, in fact, what we knew is that Planalto, the president, celebrated when Lula was released in 2019 because he understood that that literally benefited him. So he didn’t work to keep the second instance running,” snapped Moro.

The presidential candidate also said that Bolsonaro would have had it erased from his twitter a publication on second instance, made by one of his children. Moro did not name which of the president’s offspring would have posted.

“Including, at the time, his son did it on his Twitter, talking about the execution in the second instance and the president ordered it to be erased. It was a kind of embarrassing episode”, revealed the former minister.

Even without mentioning the name of who would have been the author of the tweet, at the time, in October 2019, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) even made a publication apologizing for a post made in his father’s official account without authorization.

“To those who question, we always make clear our favorable position in relation to the second instance prison. Proposed Amendment to the Constitution that is at the National Congress under the rapporteurship of Federal Deputy Caroline De Toni”, said the excluded tweet.

Later, the congressman apologized through the same social network: “I wrote the tweet about the second instance without the President’s authorization. I’m sorry everyone! The intention was never to attack anyone!”, he wrote.

Also during the interview, Moro also stated that Bolsonaro would have sabotaged his actions while he was in charge of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. According to the pre-candidate, the head of the Executive did not keep his word to fight for the fight against corruption and that no one, even members of the government, would be spared from investigations, if necessary.

“He didn’t do any of that. On the contrary, he started to sabotage what I was doing. Until there came a time when I simply left (the ministry)”, explained the former judge, who left the ministry in 2020. During the period, Moro accused Bolsonaro of interfering with the Federal Police (PF), resigned and broke with the agent, who, in turn, testified about the accusations and denied interference in the agency.

