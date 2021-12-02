Bolsonaro quotes “terribly evangelical” and congratulates Mendonça on the STF

Abhishek Pratap

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used social media to congratulate André Mendonça for his approval as the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Wednesday (1). Bolsonaro recalled his phrase about a “terribly evangelical” minister when commenting on the approval.

“My commitment to take a ‘terribly evangelical’ to the Supreme Court was fulfilled today. It was a long wait where 47 senators, whom I thank, understood that André Mendonça was a capable person for the mission”, wrote the president.

The phrase was one of the president’s campaign mottos for his evangelical supporters. Defenders of Mendonça accused the president of the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), of having delayed his meeting for four months precisely because of his religion, a version denied by the senator.

André Mendonça was approved this Wednesday both in the CCJ and in the plenary of the Senate. Its approval by 47 votes to 32 was the smallest margin among the current representatives currently on the Court.

The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, also congratulated Mendonça for his approval, as well as indicating that his inauguration ceremony should take place later this year. According to the CNN, it should take place on December 16th.

