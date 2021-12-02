Bolsonaro’s engagement with Valdemar Costa Neto

At the Liberal Party membership (or “marriage”) event yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro said he felt “at home” and that it was “a source of pride and satisfaction” to be there, as if anyone doubted it. He also wished to “increasingly have fewer differences between us”, he promised to “compose” with those present (the center’s summit) and that he would have a “family” with Valdemar Costa Neto. Means.

Of the more than 57 million voters on the winning presidential ticket in 2018, how many signed under the “composition” with what is most archaic and physiological in Brazilian politics? The cliché “that’s exactly why I voted for him”, so often repeated in the most absurd moments of pocketbookism, seems to have disappeared from social networks and the infamous government media.

Not even the fake profiles, the robots, the cross-cutters on Copacabana beach or the dance choreographers with coffins on Avenida Paulista, much less the abject rental microphones, managed to relativize what was enshrined yesterday: it’s a government with the brand indelible of the monthly center, of ex-convicts and investigated for all kinds of corruption scandals, amassed with the worst practices of the old politics like the infamous secret budget.

The truth, the one that sets it free, is that Jair Bolsonaro has always been a lower-clergy politician in Congress. His 28 years in Parliament had a productivity that does not fill a page footer in a dusty annex of the history of the Brazilian legislature. Even in the recent and decisive movement that led to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff in 2016, her participation was that of an extra, a faded supporting caste supported by an ideological caste that called for military intervention and demonized the democratic forces that wanted a legal deposition of the former president.

The “Aliança pelo Centrão”, the essence of what was consolidated yesterday, is a mockery with all the gullible souls who embarked on Augusto Heleno’s off-key singing at the PSL convention just 3 years ago in Rio de Janeiro. In the same event in which the former assistant of the crazy general Sylvio Frota and the president’s zero-three son attacked Bolsonaro’s current “fiancés”, the current deputy Janaína Paschoal (PSL-SP) predicted, with rare accuracy, that those militants could become new PT members, emulating Lula’s supporters in their worst expedients. Bingo!

According to what is heard in Brasília, the fiance’s dream is to build a large caucus of deputies and senators from the spoils of what was left of the pocketbook as he prepares to form the parliamentary base for a third Lula government. If that happens, we will have a team of ex-military deputies, evangelical pastors and other similar types supporting a PT administration from 2023 onwards, which, let’s face it, has its irony there.

In July of this year, Bolsonaro had already complained that there was an unfair treatment of fellow monthly earners (and now co-religionists), concluding with one of the most lapidary phrases of his political trajectory: “I’m from the Centrão”. The engagement with Valdemar Costa Neto is consummated and we wish the betrothed well.