Born the son of Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes

On the social network, actor Renato Góes announced the birth of Franciso, his son with Thaila Ayala

the son of Thaila Ayala (35) and Renato Góes (34) was born this Wednesday, 01.

On the social network, the actor shared a photo of the brand of the little foot of Francisco on his arm and announced to everyone the arrival of his first heir.

“Welcome my son. Francisco was born. #MelhorDiaDaMinhaVida”, declared the actor about the unforgettable moment of his life with his wife.

In the comments, celebrities and fans were thrilled with the news. “MY GOD! What a joy my GOD! Welcome to CHICO AYALA!”, he wrote Giovanna Ewbank (35). “Oh my God”, said Isis Valverde (34).

Thaila Ayala’s Pregnancy

Also on Wednesday, 01, Thaila Ayala shared a photo holding a jackfruit and showing her belly. “Two jackfruits, who do you love the most?”, said the first-time mother hours before the little one’s arrival.

In August, the famous woman announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Renato Góes with a stunning click.

In the seventh month of pregnancy, Thaila Ayala said that she had already gained 10 kg and vented about the romanticization of the moment, telling the difficulties she was going through.

