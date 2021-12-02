Boyfriend of Gabi Martins says he was prevented from asking the singer for an engagement

posted on 12/01/2021 3:46 PM / updated on 12/01/2021 3:47 PM



Gabi Martins and Tierry at the party this Tuesday (11/30) – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@gabimartins – Reproduction/Twitter)

It is no secret that the party of singer Gabi Martins was the theme of this Wednesday morning (December 1st) in the world of celebrities. With the theme las vegas, the meeting celebrated the blonde’s 25th birthday — celebrated on the next 12th. But the night wasn’t just about joy.

With the place crammed with celebrities, at Deolane’s party, Gabi did her best in stories with friends Fiuk, Zezé Di Camargo, Viih Tube, Gil do Vigor and more. But it wasn’t until after the celebration that ruffles started to emerge. Columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal In off, said that Tierry (Gabi’s boyfriend) and Junior César (the artist’s manager) had a disagreement during the party.

The reason would be Tierry’s willingness to ask Gab to marry him during the night and the fact that Caesar prevented the action. It seems that the manager wanted the focus of the party to be Gabi and the release of the girl’s EP, the pisser.

Annoyed, Tierry would have left the event. There is a video on social media that shows when the man takes the stage and declares: “I was going to ask her for a betrothal, but I was forbidden to ask her for a betrothal.” Soon after, Gabi, laughing, goes to meet Tierry and hugs him.

Remember that the mail contacted Gabi’s team to find out more about the case, but so far has not received a response. If so, the text will be updated.