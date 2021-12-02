Bradesco’s application is down on the day of payment of the 13th salary

O Bradesco bank application is down for most customers this Tuesday (30). Since the morning, users have been reporting that they are unable to access the app to perform banking transactions. On social networks, users complain about the platform’s failure, and the topic leads the most talked about issues on Twitter.

THE lack of access it occurs on the day on which the salary payment is usually made. It is also this Tuesday, the 30th, that the payment of the first installment of the 13th salary for those who have not received it in advance.

According to the website DownDetector, which records user complaints about the functioning of a number of platforms, the complaints started at 6:00 am and had a boom from 9:00 am. At 4:33 pm on Tuesday, the platform registered about 412 notifications.

“The share of the 13th fell, along with it Bradesco fell,” shot a user on a social network.

“Paying the bills at Bradesco on the day the salary drops is a race against time… It always stops working at some point of the day”, wrote one Internet user.

Sought by Globo, bank Bradesco informed that the service to individual customers via mobile banking has been intermittent throughout the day due to technical problems.

“We advise customers who have not been successful in accessing this channel to use the internet banking services, which operate normally. We add that we are working to normalize service as soon as possible and we apologize to customers for any setbacks”, added the advice, in a note.

See too

Economy

Procon Recife takes part in debt negotiation at Compaz Ariano Suassuna

Fenearte

21st Fenearte, which will require a complete vaccination schedule, expects to move BRL 40 million