Brasileiro do Arsenal reacts to assault and punches a thief

O Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, reacted to a robbery at home in London, where he lives. The fact happened in August, but the stories and images were only revealed this Tuesday by the ‘CCTV’ channel. The player appears in the video in a physical fight with one of the assailants, who was using a baseball bat.

The thieves tried to take a watch, cell phone and car from the Brazilian. No one was hurt in the melee. The police managed to arrest Abderaham Muse, the 26-year-old thief who appears to be fighting with Gabriel. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the crime in November.

“It’s not a nice thing to go through when you have your family involved, people trying to break into your house. Gabi showed great character. You see the reaction he had right away, credit to him,” said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta , at a press conference.







Gabriel Magalhães is Arsenal’s defender, trained by Arteta (Courtesy/Arsenal) Photo: Throw!

Arteta also said that the club supported the player to overcome the scare.

“After all he was fine. Of course he was shocked, he obviously wanted to change some things in his life to prevent this from happening again,” he concluded.