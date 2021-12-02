Braskem (BRKM5) approves distribution of anticipated dividends of R$ 6 billion

Braskem (BRKM3;BRKM5;BRKM6) informed, in a material fact, the approval of the anticipated distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$ 6 billion.

According to the company, the amounts correspond to the gross amount of R$7.539048791898 per class “A” common or preferred share, and R$0.606032140100 per class “B” preferred share.

The base date for the right to receive the dividend (record date) will be on December 8, 2021 for holders of shares issued by Braskem traded on B3. For holders of American Depositary Receipts traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) it will be on December 13, 2021.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Accordingly, Braskem’s common and preferred shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of December 9, 2021, both on the B3 and NYSE.

Braskem shares

Around 10:35 am, the company’s BRKM3 shares rose 3.95%, to R$50; while BRKM5 advanced 2.80% to 54.26. BRKM6 papers were up for auction.

Secondary stock offering

The petrochemicals papers also react to the information that its controller, Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, is currently considering the possibility of carrying out a secondary public offering of shares.

According to the statement, part or all of Novonor’s stake in Braskem’s preferred shares would be potentially sold.

“It should be noted that, at this moment, there is no final decision on the effective execution of the operation”, he added.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related