Braskem’s controller considers secondary offer; MRV, Cury and Unify report earnings and more news

The corporate news this Thursday (02) highlights that the controlling shareholder of Braskem (BRKM5) considers a secondary offering of shares for sale, in whole or in part.

MRV (MRVE3), Cury (CURY3), Unify (FIQE3) and Aura Minerals (AURA33) reported on earnings distribution.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) received IG-Sest governance certification.

Meanwhile, Renova Energia (RNEW4) concluded the sale of UPI Brasil PCH for the amount of R$ 1.1 billion.

Check out the highlights:

Braskem

Braskem received from its controller, Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, information that it is currently considering the possibility of carrying out a secondary public offering of shares.

According to the statement, part or all of Novonor’s stake in Braskem’s preferred shares would be potentially sold.

In addition, Novonor informed that, as a measure to support its decision, it requested Braskem to carry out “studies on the impacts, governance improvements and measures necessary for Braskem’s eventual migration to the trading segment of B3’s Novo Mercado”.

Petrobras

Petrobras received yesterday (1) certification in the Governance Indicator of the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies (IG-Sest), of the Ministry of Economy, reaching a classification in the best level of the indicator -Level 1, which demonstrates the degree of excellence of the company in corporate governance.

be educational

Ser Educacional (SEER3) announced today (02) the purchase of 100% of Delinea Tecnologia Educacional for R$ 20 million. The operation was carried out through its subsidiary 3L Digital.

MRV

MRV approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.16 per share, totaling R$78.39 million, based on the shareholding position on December 6th.

Payment will be made available on December 16th.

cury

Cury will pay dividends in the amount of R$50 million, equivalent to R$0.17 per share, based on the shareholding position on December 7th.

The proceeds will be credited on December 16th.

unify

Unifique’s Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on capital and dividends.

The company released R$14.2 million in interest on equity, R$0.03 per share. While dividends were R$15.7 million, R$0.04 per asset.

To be entitled to the funds, the shareholder must have possession of the share by December 6th, and the money will be released on December 17th.

Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals will make the payment of US$25 million in dividends, based on the December 9 equity position.

Payment will be made on December 23rd.

renew

Renova Energia concluded the sale of UPI Brasil PCH for the amount of R$1.1 billion, with the transfer of all shares to the other shareholders of Brasil PCH, BSB Energética and Eletroriver.

Saint Charles

São Carlos (SCAR3) informed that the acquisition of the Alameda Santos building, in São Paulo/SP, for R$ 46.8 million.

The company also signed a lease agreement for part of the property, about 53% of its area, for a period of five years.

live

Viveo (VVEO3) announced the purchase of Medcare and BEMK for R$7 million.

Pan Bank

The bank’s shareholders approved yesterday (1) the merger of all shares issued by Mosaico (MOSI3), which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank.

Banco Pan (BPAN4) shareholders who voted against the incorporation of the technology company, or abstained, will have the right to withdraw their shares.

Dissenting shareholders will be entitled to reimbursement in the amount of R$0.87 per Mosaico share issued by Pan, whether preferred or common, corresponding to equity.

Taesa

Taesa’s Board of Directors ([TAEE11) aprovou a realização da 11ª emissão de debêntures simples, não conversíveis em ações, em até 2 séries, no valor de R$ 800 milhões.

MRS

A MRS Logística ([ativo=MRSA3]) yesterday filed five requests for authorization to build railway sections with the federal government.

Pay less

Pague Menos (PGMN3) approved a repurchase program for 2 million shares issued by it, with a term of 3 months.

