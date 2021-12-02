Brazil wins Chile and wins International Tournament

The Brazilian women’s team ended the year raising a cup. Tonight, the team coached by Pia Sundhage broke through the Chilean boom and became champion, after a 2-0 victory over the opponent, in the Manaus International Tournament.

The goals of the match were scored by Kerolin and Giovana, both in the 2nd half. It is the first title of the Swedish coach under the command of the Brazilian team – she has been in the position since mid-2019.

The victory crowns a perfect campaign for the hosts in the competition: on their debut, Brazil thrashed India by 6-1, in a game that marked the farewell of defensive midfielder Formiga of the team. Then Pia’s team beat Venezuela 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Chileans scored 3-0 at Indians and 1-0 at Venezuelans – they, therefore, had not been leaked to date.

O UOL Sport made a summary of the match played in Manaus. Check out:

Pressure in the 1st period, but…

Marta fights for the ball in Brazil x Chile, for the Manaus International Tournament Image: Thais Magalhães/CBF

Playing for a draw, the selection did not want to start the match with the “regulation under their arms” and, pushed by the fans, went on the attack.

The home team’s first big chance came after 12 minutes, in a play made by the wing duo. Ary Borges received a throw from Kerolin, but dislodged a lot of Endler’s goalkeeper and submitted it out of the way.

Ten minutes later, it was Kerolin’s turn to serve Marta from the left. The shirt 10 hit the goal and saw the ball being deflected, leaving in a corner.

It was at the feet of Debinha, however, that the best chance of the selection in the 1st stage came out. Antonia dodged two opponents from the edge and triggered the attacker, who already hit the beak of the small area. The kick startled the goalkeeper, but it went to the end line just before the referee’s whistle.

From so much hammering…

The Brazilian goal came at the beginning of the 2nd half. At five minutes, Ary Borges escaped the marking and received a shot on the left wing.

The Palmeiras player dominated with category, snatched and reversed the ball to Kerolin, who closed it and touched the corner of Endler’s goal already inside the area: 1-0 and finally, punctured.

Back off? Oh nothing!

After opening the scoreboard – and with the title on the way -, Pia’s team didn’t close and continued to attack the rival team.

Author of the goal, Kerolin advanced on the right and played for the area. In the hit-rebate, the ball fell to Angelina, who hit over the Chilean crossbar.

At 38, Brazil reached the 2nd goal. Giovana, who had just joined Debinha’s place, took advantage of an error in the visitors’ exit and gave Endler no chance, liquidating the bill and winning the title: 2-0.