Brazilian club fans campaign to hire Alef Manga

Highlight of the last Serie B by Goiás, who managed to gain access to the national first division, Alef Manga should not remain at the club for the 2022 season. 27 year old player.
Fans of Fluminense, Santos, Grêmio and Vasco were some who campaigned for the arrival of the striker, who scored ten goals and was responsible for another four assists in the national second. It is on loan from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro, until the end of December.
Below are some reactions on Twitter:
Alef Manga, one of the top scorers from Goias is free on the market. eye on him @Guild
— Bruno Brodt (@thebrunonunes)
December 1, 2021
It lends the bad football team of 8 million to Goiás and brings Alef Manga, a good player.
— Amaral (@Amaral016451532)
December 1, 2021
We have Caio Paulista, alef manga just doesn’t fit as a spare.
He had a better season than Caio Paulista who played 50 days well. https://t.co/ZcAcWMNQaZ
— Luiz Gabriel (from ) (@LuizcomZGabriel)
December 1, 2021
Goiás does not exercise the call option for striker Alef Manga, who is now free to make a deal with another club.
Striker was Esmeraldino’s top scorer in Serie B with 10 goals
gr
WANTED IN VASCO pic.twitter.com/4dPJZ4GR6o
— ✠VASCO Intern✠ (@Intern Vasco)
December 1, 2021
Alef manga is much more a player than the mighty Lucca and Caio paulista
— Cherry on the cake (@Neyangabriel10)
December 1, 2021