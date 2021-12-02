Brazilian club fans campaign to hire Alef Manga

Highlight of the last Serie B by Goiás, who managed to gain access to the national first division, Alef Manga should not remain at the club for the 2022 season. 27 year old player.

Fans of Fluminense, Santos, Grêmio and Vasco were some who campaigned for the arrival of the striker, who scored ten goals and was responsible for another four assists in the national second. It is on loan from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro, until the end of December.

Below are some reactions on Twitter:

Alef Manga, one of the top scorers from Goias is free on the market. eye on him @Guild — Bruno Brodt (@thebrunonunes)

December 1, 2021



