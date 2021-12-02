Brazilian loses R$ 880 thousand thinking she was dating Greek musician Yanni

The Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced a Nigerian on charges of having appropriated around R$ 880,000 from a 59-year-old woman who believed she was dating the Greek musician Yanni.

The woman met the fake Yanni through social networks and started exchanging messages via WhatsApp. Later, they agreed to get married and the Brazilian ended up making several bank transfers to the Nigerian, who lives in Brazil.

The victim’s family went to the police after an occasion when, desperate, the woman said that the musician had been kidnapped and asked the father to provide R$ 10 million for the payment of the ransom.

The Public Ministry claims that the criminal belongs to the “Yahoo Boys”, an international gang of Nigerian origin, specializing in so-called sentimental embezzlement. With more than 200 members in Brazil, the organization approaches lonely people through simulated profiles on social media.

More than 400 victims of the gang were counted by the police across the country, considering only those who registered an occurrence. It is estimated that 2 thousand people have been deceived in Brazil.

The case of the Brazilian woman who thought she was Yanni’s fiancée recalls that of Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who was deceived for 15 years by a woman who pretended to be Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio. Thinking that he was virtually dating the model, the athlete declared that he had transferred around 700,000 euros to the scammer.

The case against the Nigerian is under secrecy of justice at the 10th Criminal Court of the Central Forum of Barra Funda, in São Paulo

The column was unable to locate the defendant’s defense, who already has a conviction for embezzlement in another case.