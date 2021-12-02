Brazil’s GDP drops 0.1% in the 3rd quarter and the country enters technical recession | Economy

Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, compared to the three immediately previous months, confirming the country’s entry into a new technical recession, as disclosed this Thursday (2) Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Compared to the same period in 2020, GDP grew 4%.

The 2nd quarter result was revised to a drop of -0.4%, worse than the initial reading of a drop of -0.1%. The technical recession is characterized by two consecutive quarters of retraction.

Official data reinforce the reading of a strong deceleration in the recovery after GDP managed to return to the pre-pandemic level at the beginning of the year.

“GDP is at the level of the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, the pre-pandemic period, and is still 3.4% below the highest point of economic activity in the historical series, reached in the first quarter of 2014,” highlighted the IBGE .

The IBGE also revised the result of the increase in GDP in the 1st quarter of the year, from 1.2% to 1.3%.

Despite the 1.1% rise in services, which account for more than 70% of the national GDP, the fall in the 3rd quarter was pushed down by the 8% fall in agriculture and also by the 9.8% fall in the exports of goods and services. The industry was stagnant.

According to the IBGE, the sharp decline in agriculture was a consequence of the end of the soybean harvest, which also ended up impacting exports.

From an expense perspective, investments dropped 0.1% in relation to the immediately previous quarter. Household consumption, on the other hand, expanded by 0.9% and government consumption expenditure increased by 0.8%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and is the main indicator used to measure the evolution of the economy.

Financial market sees lower GDP growth in 2021 and 2022

OECD forecasts strong GDP slowdown in Brazil

The Brazilian economy has been losing momentum even with the reopening of the services sector and the end of most of the restrictive measures launched in the country to curb the advance of Covid-19 since the beginning of last year.

Since September, projections for the economy have been continually revised downwards, amid soaring inflation and rising fiscal uncertainties following government maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling and make room in the Budget in the 2022 election year.

Concerns about the health of public accounts, still high unemployment and the rapid rise in the basic interest rate to contain inflation have caused a reduction in business and consumer confidence.

According to data from the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), delinquency rose in November, to the highest level of the year, with 26.1% of families reporting overdue debt or bills.

The current average of financial market projections point to an increase of 4.78% of GDP in 2021 and 0.58% in 2022, well below the global average and the worst prospect among the G20 countries. And some analysts point to the risk of a downturn next year.

Inflation should close the year above 10% and the projection for the 2022 IPCA was raised to 5% – at the limit of the government’s target ceiling, according to the latest Focus bulletin from the Central Bank. As for the Selic, the forecast is that it will rise next week to 9.25% per year, reaching 11.25% per year in 2022. It is worth remembering that the basic interest rate opened the year at the historic low of 2% per year year.

In 2020, in the first year of the pandemic, the Brazilian economy registered a fall of 3.9%, according to revised data released on Thursday.

2 of 2 Evolution of Brazil’s GDP — Photo: Economy g1 Evolution of Brazil’s GDP — Photo: Economy g1

Marcos Lisboa: ‘Economy must continue to walk sideways in 2022’