Brazil’s GDP has a negative variation of 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, slightly below expectations

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil registered a negative variation of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of this year.

The result represents the second consecutive quarter of stability. In current values, GDP, which is the sum of the final goods and services produced in the country, reached R$ 2.2 trillion.

The data, in turn, represented an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. The numbers were released this Thursday (2) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The indicator came in a little lower than expected. The expectation of economists consulted by consensus Refinitive was stagnant compared to the second quarter. In the annual comparison, however, the result came below the expected high of 4.2%.

With the result released on Thursday, the Brazilian economy registers an increase of 5.7% until September, compared to the same period in 2020. In the accumulated result for the four quarters ended in September, there was an increase of 3.9%.

According to IBGE, the performance reflects the 8% drop in agriculture in the quarter. During the period, the industry was stable and services rose by 1.1%. Among industrial activities, only construction grew by 3.9%.

In services, there was a high: other service activities (4.4%); information and communication (2.4%); transport, storage and mail (1.2%); administration, defense, public health and education and social security (0.8%).

Real estate activities were stable, while there were negative changes in financial activities, insurance and related services (-0.5%) and trade (-0.4%).

In the external sector, both exports of goods and services and imports of goods and services fell in relation to the second quarter of 2021, by 9.8% and 8.3%, respectively.

Construction is featured

In the annual comparison, industry grew by 1.3%, with emphasis on construction, with the best result in the volume of added value (10.9%), corroborated by the increase in occupation in this activity.

Extractive industries also grew in relation to the third quarter of 2020, by 3.5%, driven, according to the IBGE, by the high in the extraction of iron ore.

The activity of Electricity and gas, water, sewage, waste management activities, in turn, dropped 4.6%, with the worsening of the tariff flags, due to the national water shortage.

Likewise, the IBGE highlights a 0.7% drop in manufacturing industries, mainly influenced by the declines in the manufacturing of food, furniture, beverages, electrical material and IT equipment.

In the period, the added value of services increased by 5.8% year over year, with a highlight for the increase in information and communication (14.8%), other service activities (13.5%) and transport, storage and mail ( 13.1%).

Agriculture, on the other hand, fell by 9% compared to the same period in 2020. According to IBGE, this result is mainly due to the performance of some crop products that have a relevant harvest in the third quarter and showed retraction in the annual production estimate and loss of productivity. This is the case, for example, of coffee (-22.4%), cotton (-17.5%), corn (-16.0%), orange (-13.8%) and sugar cane (-7 .6%).

In addition, estimates for livestock raising also pointed to a weak performance in this activity in the quarter analyzed.

Analysts and managers, for some time now, have been lowering their projections for the Brazilian economy in 2021. From a 5.27% growth in mid-July, the latest Focus report, by the Central Bank, brought the projection of a high of 4 .78% – despite still being better than the 3.50% at the beginning of the year.

(With IBGE news agency)

