Breast Cancer Vaccine Tested in Women

Much is said about the end of cancer or alternatives to prevent disease, but these are delicate tasks even for science, since cancer cells are normal cells that mutate and grow uncontrollably. Though challenging, recently, good news has raised hopes of a breast cancer vaccine.

+ Alert! Consultations with breast cancer specialists fall into pandemic and breast cancer death rate increases

+ Breast cancer: the impact of self-esteem and free beauty projects to help women with this condition

According to information from the “Time”, the physician G. Thomas Budd, from the team at the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States, is leading an innovative clinical study of a vaccine against the triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive, which does not respond to conventional treatments and is currently prevented only by mastectomy — complete breast removal surgery. The initiative is expected to help women produce antibodies and other immune system cells to protect them from the disease.

With the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, regulatory agency of the United States), for the first time humans will participate in the test of this vaccine. The first phase of the study will include between 18 and 24 women who have already been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in the past three years and have undergone treatment with standard therapies. They will receive three doses of the experimental vaccine, two weeks apart, with a dosage that will gradually increase.

Scientists will keep track of side effects and outcomes — whether participants will produce any immune responses and whether the cancer will not return. If the initial phase of the trial indicates that the vaccine is safe and promising, the study will include more participants, this time women at high risk of developing aggressive breast cancer but who have not yet been diagnosed with the disease, in order to immunize them and prevent the occurrence.

The research should be completed in September 2022. If the results match expectations, further studies should be carried out against other types of tumor.

