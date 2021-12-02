Breed Guide: Meet the American Akita, a Loyal and Protective Dog | dogs

Red Dragonsoul/flickr Patient with children, although females get along better than males, who tend to get bored

The origin of the American Akita is similar to the Japanese Akita, better known as Akita Inu. The well-known story tells that in the beginning of the 17th century, the Japanese emperor banished a rebellious nobleman, who was exiled in the region of Akita province.

The rebel began to encourage the barons of the region to create a new breed of large and versatile hunting dogs. Initially called Matagi Akitas, they were dogs used for hunting large animals, such as bears and wild boar, later being used also as fighting dogs.

Having an Akita was once restricted to the nobility, but over time the breed lost popularity and became a companion dog for common people in society.

The distinction between the two breeds began during the period of World War II, when Akita breed dogs started to be captured by Japanese police officers – which almost drove the breed to extinction. A few remaining dogs were bred to German Shepherd Dogs, giving unique traits to what would come to be called the American Akita.

The first Akita was brought to the United States by writer and activist Helen Keller after the end of World War II. The breed was recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1972. Over the years, the breed has received improvements, being today very different from the Akita Inu, although the American Akita is also known as the “Great Japanese Dog”.

The personality of the American Akita

heymagpie/flickr Affection and peace with the family

This is a very intelligent dog and very attached to its guardians, loyal, affectionate and protective. As well as being protective of family members, he is also protective of the territory, being a very suspicious dog and alert to strange people and animals.

Having an American Akita is a great option for those who want to have a friendly pet and companion, but you need to socialize it early on, or it can become a problem to have a new animal in the future, if it comes to understand the new member. as a possible threat, if well socialized, there will be no problems and will get along well with other animals. With children he will do very well, being very patient and playful.

(Continue reading below)

The American Akita does not bark very often, only when he sees real reasons for it, which makes him also a great guard dog for the house. This energetic dog needs an environment with ample space and plenty of physical activity to expend energy, so when thinking about having a dog of this breed, the tutor should keep in mind that he will need time available to walk him at least one. once a day.

Race can also have a somewhat destructive profile. Play and outdoor activities will also help to expend accumulated energy and keep the dog from getting bored. It is important to offer toys and teething teeth for the pet, this will help prevent it from nibbling on the furniture in the house.

An interesting feature is that, like cats, the American Akita has a habit of hiding feces. A puppy concerned about the cleanliness of the environment, something that in nature makes it difficult for prey (or predators) to detect the animal’s presence.

hygiene and health

American Akita has a long, soft, double-layer coat. The lower layer being dense and soft, a little shorter, and the outer layer of medium length and straight. It is important to brush them at least once a week, to eliminate dead hair and to avoid the formation of knots.

Twice a year the American Akita goes through the coat change process, and it is necessary to intensify the care during the period, occasional grooming is an option to facilitate this.

Baths need to be given at least once a month or if necessary, taking care with the products used in the bath, preventing the pet from having possible allergic reactions – it is worth consulting a veterinarian.

As is common in large dogs, American Akita can be affected by hip dysplasia, other health problems can also affect the breed, such as hypothyroidism and progressive retinal atrophy, especially in older dogs.

Regular visits to the veterinarian are essential to prevent more serious diseases from affecting the animal.