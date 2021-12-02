Bruna Marquezine leaves her breasts exposed by betting on a naked-style look

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 12/01/2021 23:40



Bruna Marquezine is recognized for betting on daring looks – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Monday night (Nov 29), Bruna Marquezine once again bet on a naked-style look for a fashion event held in Miami, in the United States.

Without a bra, the actress showed her breasts in a long black dress that was completely transparent at the party, which even featured a pocket show by singer Bebel Gilberto.

In addition to Bruna, there were also actress Carolina Dieckmann, digital influencer Camila Coelho, businessman Léo Fuchs, influencer Dafne Evangelista and model Isabela Grutman.

“Gathered with my Brazilian wife”, joked Coelho in stories from Instagram.

The two took pictures together and the businesswoman had fun with the pose. “It looks like a wedding pose!”, said the girl from Minas. Afterwards, Marquezine then pretended to kiss her and burst out laughing. “Look, I fall in love…”, the digital content creator reacted.

Check it out below:

Bruna Marquezine yesterday with friends at Miami Art Basel | Maira Genovese via Instagram pic.twitter.com/WkeBelpW6F — QG Marquezine (@QGMarquezine) November 30, 2021