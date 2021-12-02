Bruno Gagliasso tries to make a purchase through WhatsApp and seller doesn’t believe he is the actor – Zoeira

The actor Bruno Gagliasso published in Instagram, this Tuesday (30), the attempt to make a purchase by Whatsapp with a stranger. The problem is, the seller didn’t believe it was him.

The application’s screenshot shows the actor’s conversation on WhatsApp, where he identifies himself to the seller, but he doesn’t believe he’s talking to the former global player.

In the post caption he played with the situation. “I just wanted to buy some things for the Rancho…”, wrote Bruno Gagliasso.

Then he said what he needs to do when he tries to talk to someone he doesn’t know on WhatsApp. “Do you also need to send audio to prove you are you?”

The publication received over 289,000 likes and 12,000 comments.

