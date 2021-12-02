Building with more than 100 floors in Balneário Camboriú awaits approval for construction

If approved, the project will lead the post of the largest skyscraper in Latin America and should occupy the ranking of the largest in the world

The associates Havan and FG Empreendimentos are committed to making Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, remain the leader in the ranking of the largest skyscrapers in Brazil and among the largest in the world, with the project of a project with more than 100 floors .

FG has already filed a licensing request with the Balneário Camboriú City Hall for the construction of a project on Avenida Atlântica with 154 floors, five floors for garages and services, around 135 floors, more than 500 meters in height and 270 apartments.

If approved, this project will occupy the first place among the largest residential buildings in Latin America and will enter the ranking of the largest in the world.

Through the advisory, FG highlighted that it has a series of projects for the next three years, as we recently announced and as soon as we have the projects approved, we will disclose them.

“It is important to highlight that all FG projects strictly follow the steps of forwarding documents and licensing are strictly in the city hall”, he highlighted.

Dispute for the biggest skyscraper in Brazil

Three buildings in Balneário Camboriú compete for the title of the largest skyscraper in Latin America. The twin towers of the Yachthouse by Pininfarina are at risk of being overthrown by the One Tower building of FG Empreendimentos.

The One Tower will be delivered in 2022 and has a building with 84 floors, 70 floors and 290 meters. According to the CTBUH (Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Housing, in Portuguese), the tower should be tied with the tallest building in Brazil.

On the other hand, Pasqualotto> also foresees for 2022 the delivery of the twin towers Yachthouse by Pininfarina. The apartments must be delivered in the first quarter and one of the residents is the forward Neymar.

According to FG, the One Tower, after being delivered, should consolidate itself as the tallest building in Latin America and should have the fastest elevator in Brazil.

To achieve the title of tallest building in Latin America in Balneário Camboriú, the sky really is the limit, as the city has no established limit for the height of buildings.