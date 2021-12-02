‘Bunch of fake people’ · TV News

This Wednesday (1st), Dayane Mello took the time to speak ill of Aline Mineiro and Rico Melquiades, her former allies in A Fazenda 13. The model said that the two pedestrians are kissing the ass of other participants to get rid of the farm. “Bunch of fake people,” fired the Santa Catarina native.

During a conversation with Sthefane Matos, former Big Brother Italy watched Rico as he chatted with someone else in the headquarters kitchen: “Fucking blowjobs. I’ve never seen so much blowjob in my life, ever! the farm. I’m tired of these people. A bunch of hypocrites.”

Quite annoyed, the model suggested that the Alagoas and the ex-panicat are finding themselves important in the game, despite having received votes in the rural formations.

“What’s it like to be a group where you’re nobody’s preference? Very sad. They keep believing they’re people’s preferences. Rico yesterday got how many votes? Six. How long has he been kissing everyone’s ass? More than a month and a half. Aline too, the same thing,” said Dayane.

Dayane still ignored the fact that Sthefane is one of the house plants and said he is proud of the Bahian position in the game.

“Bunch of fake people, my God in heaven. I’ll tell you the truth: I’d rather play with players like you, who take a stand when they have to take a stand, who have feelings, who have a heart, than people who pretend they nothing is happening. How do you trust these people if they go where they want?”, Dayane added.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, news programs and programs shown on the station.

