Bus strike: TRT determines a minimum circulation of 60% of the fleet in BH – Gerais

Setra-BH had pleaded in Justice for the suspension of the strike. TRT determined a minimum circulation of 60% of the capital’s fleet (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region (TRT-MG) determined that bus drivers, on strike from 12 am this Thursday (11/2), must maintain a minimum of 60% of the collective fleet circulating in the capital . The decision was announced this Wednesday night (1st/12). Read: Bus drivers resume strike from midnight this Thursday

“Furthermore, the Belo Horizonte and Region Road Workers Union (STTRBH) must refrain from promoting any acts that may, even indirectly, jeopardize the physical and moral integrity of workers; the freedom to come and go (art . 5, XV, of the CF); promote depredations in the assets of the concessionary companies, and prevent (prevent) the entry and exit of employees who want to occupy their jobs, as well as fleet vehicles, including shift changes” , highlighted the court order issued by judge Fernando Luiz Gonalves Rios Neto. In the event of disobedience of the court decision, the magistrate set a daily fine in the amount of R$ 50 thousand.

The order is a response to a request from the Union of Public Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH), filed with the TRT-MG this Wednesday afternoon. In the petition, the entity requested the suspension of the strike, with 100% of the bus fleet circulating in Belo Horizonte.

The TRT did not comply with the request, but, on the other hand, rejected the maintenance of only 30% of the fleet of collectives on the street, indicated in the STTRBH strike notice. Judge Rios Neto classified the percentage as “notoriously insufficient to minimally meet the population’s urgent needs”.