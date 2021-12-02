Bus strike: TRT determines a minimum circulation of 60% of the fleet in BH – Gerais

The Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region (TRT-MG) determined that bus drivers, on strike from 12 am this Thursday (11/2), must maintain a minimum of 60% of the collective fleet circulating in the capital . The decision was announced this Wednesday night (1st/12).
In the event of disobedience of the court decision, the magistrate set a daily fine in the amount of R$ 50 thousand.
The order is a response to a request from the Union of Public Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH), filed with the TRT-MG this Wednesday afternoon. In the petition, the entity requested the suspension of the strike, with 100% of the bus fleet circulating in Belo Horizonte.
The TRT did not comply with the request, but, on the other hand, rejected the maintenance of only 30% of the fleet of collectives on the street, indicated in the STTRBH strike notice. Judge Rios Neto classified the percentage as “notoriously insufficient to minimally meet the population’s urgent needs”.