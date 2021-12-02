Business couple buy Airbus A318, and transport the plane mobilizes teams to private property on the coast of Paraná | Paraná

A couple of businessmen from Morretes, on the coast of Paraná, bought an Airbus A318 model airplane with the objective of leaving it in a private property, in the center of the city.
The aircraft was transported to the buyers’ property this Wednesday (1) and mobilized teams of specialists, representatives of the Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) and agents of the Military Police (PM) – see more in the video above.
The movement from BR-277, where the plane spent the night, to Morretes caught the attention of residents and drivers who passed along the route. (see images below).
The 11 kilometer journey – which can normally be covered in about 20 minutes by car – took approximately three hours. Several precautions were necessary, such as lifting power cables.
The plane’s buyers informed that they are passionate about aviation and that they should leave the Airbus in the couple’s land. In the near future, the aircraft could be turned into an entertainment spot.
Between 2008 and 2013, the plane flew by the company Línea Aérea Nacional de Chile, known as Lan Chile, traveling across South America. Between 2013 and 2018, it was used on trips in Brazil by Avianca, an airline that went bankrupt in 2019.
The Airbus A318 model is a civil passenger aircraft that can hold up to 120 passengers. The aircraft had been parked since 2018 at São José dos Campos airport, in the interior of São Paulo, after the last flight.
Business couple bought Airbus A318, which is to be kept on private property — Photo: Denilson Beltrame/RPC
Airbus A318 was transported by BR-277 to Morretes, on the coast of Paraná — Photo: Vanessa Rumor/RPC
Plane purchased by a couple of businessmen was left on a private property in Morretes — Photo: Denilson Beltrame/RPC
Aircraft was purchased by a couple of businessmen from Morretes — Photo: Denilson Beltrame/RPC
Transport of the aircraft to a private property in Morretes mobilized teams this Wednesday (1st) — Photo: Denilson Beltrame/RPC