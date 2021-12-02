But already? Dynho calls Stefane into the double bed with him

Dynho Alves was involved in yet another controversy in A Fazenda 13. At dawn this Thursday (2/12), he called Sthefane Matos to sleep in a double bed, at the headquarters in Itapecerica da Serra (SP).

The influencer resisted her partner’s request for confinement, despite having already starred in several scenes with enough intimacy in the daily reality of the rural reality. Faced with yet another chapter involving the two pawns, the internet came crashing down again. The dancer, who does not yet know he is separated from MC Mirella, was heavily criticized.

Check out the images below:

That morning Dynho called Sthe to bed with him, but she refused. 👀 #The farm pic.twitter.com/PLAPeVA6gr — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 1, 2021

