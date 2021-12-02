By 47 votes to 32, the Senate plenary approves the nomination of André Mendonça as STF minister | Policy

Appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, Mendonça sat on Wednesday at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee for eight hours. The collegiate approved the nomination by 18 votes to 9. In the plenary, Mendonça obtained only six votes more than necessary (an absolute majority of 41).

In plenary, before the vote, the rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), an evangelical like André Mendonça, said that the nomination was transformed into a religious dispute. Mendonça is pastor of the Esperança Presbyterian Church in Brasília.

“No one can be vetoed because of their religious status, as this is not the criterion to be nominated for the Supreme Court. What we have in front of us is a technician,” said the senator.

Even before Marco Aurélio Mello retired, President Jair Bolsonaro had already anticipated that he intended to nominate someone with a “terribly evangelical” profile for the STF.

Representatives of evangelical churches mobilized to press for the approval of André Mendonça.

After the vote in the plenary, Mendonça said that the approval is “a leap for evangelicals”, who, according to him, will have a representative in the Supreme Court.

He is the second STF minister appointed by Bolsonaro — the other is Kassio Nunes Marques, approved in October last year by 57 votes to 10.

André Mendonça is 48 years old. If you do not retire sooner, on your own initiative, you can remain at the Supreme Court until 75, the age at which retirement is compulsory — in the Chamber, a proposal is being processed that reduces this age to 70 years.

André Mendonça’s inauguration date will still be scheduled by the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux.

The hearing in Mendonça at the Constitution and Justice Committee, a requirement for voting in the plenary, took four months to be scheduled by the president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP)

Since July 13, the nomination of Mendonça, former minister of Bolsonaro, was stopped in the Senate by decision of Davi Alcolumbre.

Although demanded and pressured by fellow senators, Alcolumbre did not reveal the reason why he delayed the appointment of the Saturday, scheduled after the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), scheduled a period of “concentrated effort” for voting on appointments of ambassadors and ministers of higher courts.

During the hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission, André Mendonça was asked about issues such as independence from Bolsonaro; same-sex marriage; democracy; and secular state.

Click on the topic below to find out what André Mendonça replied to the senators:

